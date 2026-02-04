UFC London card confirmed with Evloev vs Murphy in main event – Tickets

The full lineup has been announced for UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy on Saturday, March 21, at The O2 Arena in London, England. Ticket information has also been confirmed.
In the main event, Movsar Evloev (19-0) faces Manchester’s Lerone Murphy (17-0-1) at featherweight. Undefeated Evloev competes for the first time since late 2024, when he scored a unanimous decision over Aljamain Sterling. Unbeaten Murphy aims for his 10th consecutive win following a first-round KO over Aaron Pico last August at UFC 319.
The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Liverpool’s Luke Riley (12-0) and Michael Aswell Jr. (11-3) of Houston, Texas. Riley stopped Bogdan Grad in the second round of his UFC debut last November. Aswell TKO’d Lucas Almeida in the first round last October, rebounding from a decision defeat to Bolaji Oki in May.
Where to buy tickets for UFC London
Tickets for UFC London can be purchased via AXS and UFC Fight Club (as per the promotion’s announcement on Tuesday).
- General public: 10:00 a.m. GMT, Friday, February 6
- Fight Club members (early access): 9:00 a.m. GMT, Wednesday, February 4
- Priority access for those who registered interest via ufc.com/London: 10:00 a.m. GMT, Thursday, February 5
The full UFC London lineup includes
- Movsar Evloev (19-0) vs. Lerone Murphy (17-0-1), featherweight
- Luke Riley (12-0) vs. Michael Aswell Jr. (11-3), featherweight
- Michael Page (24-3) vs. Sam Patterson (14-2-1), welterweight
- Iwo Baraniewski (7-0) vs. Austen Lane (13-7), light heavyweight
- Roman Dolidze (15-4) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (13-2), middleweight
- Kurtis Campbell (8-0) vs. Danny Silva (10-2), featherweight
- Mason Jones (17-2, 1 NC) vs. Axel Sosa (11-0-1), lightweight
- Nathaniel Wood (22-6) vs. Losene Keita (16-1), featherweight
- Louie Sutherland (10-4) vs. Brando Pericic (5-1), heavyweight
- Mantas Kondratavicius (8-1) vs. Antonio Trocoli (12-6, 1 NC), middleweight
- Mick Parkin (10-1) vs. Mario Pinto (11-0), heavyweight
- Melissa Mullins (7-2) vs. Luana Carolina (11-5), bantamweight
- Shem Rock (12-2-1) vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (15-4), lightweight
- Shanelle Dyer (6-1) vs. Ravena Oliveira (7-3-1), flyweight