UFC London card confirmed with Evloev vs Murphy in main event – Tickets

The full lineup has been announced for UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy on Saturday, March 21, at The O2 Arena in London, England. Ticket information has also been confirmed.

In the main event, Movsar Evloev (19-0) faces Manchester’s Lerone Murphy (17-0-1) at featherweight. Undefeated Evloev competes for the first time since late 2024, when he scored a unanimous decision over Aljamain Sterling. Unbeaten Murphy aims for his 10th consecutive win following a first-round KO over Aaron Pico last August at UFC 319.

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The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Liverpool’s Luke Riley (12-0) and Michael Aswell Jr. (11-3) of Houston, Texas. Riley stopped Bogdan Grad in the second round of his UFC debut last November. Aswell TKO’d Lucas Almeida in the first round last October, rebounding from a decision defeat to Bolaji Oki in May.

Where to buy tickets for UFC London

Tickets for UFC London can be purchased via AXS and UFC Fight Club (as per the promotion’s announcement on Tuesday).

General public: 10:00 a.m. GMT, Friday, February 6

10:00 a.m. GMT, Friday, February 6 Fight Club members (early access): 9:00 a.m. GMT, Wednesday, February 4

(early access): 9:00 a.m. GMT, Wednesday, February 4 Priority access for those who registered interest via ufc.com/London: 10:00 a.m. GMT, Thursday, February 5

The full UFC London lineup includes

Movsar Evloev (19-0) vs. Lerone Murphy (17-0-1), featherweight

Luke Riley (12-0) vs. Michael Aswell Jr. (11-3), featherweight

Michael Page (24-3) vs. Sam Patterson (14-2-1), welterweight

Iwo Baraniewski (7-0) vs. Austen Lane (13-7), light heavyweight

Roman Dolidze (15-4) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (13-2), middleweight

Kurtis Campbell (8-0) vs. Danny Silva (10-2), featherweight

Mason Jones (17-2, 1 NC) vs. Axel Sosa (11-0-1), lightweight

Nathaniel Wood (22-6) vs. Losene Keita (16-1), featherweight

Louie Sutherland (10-4) vs. Brando Pericic (5-1), heavyweight

Mantas Kondratavicius (8-1) vs. Antonio Trocoli (12-6, 1 NC), middleweight

Mick Parkin (10-1) vs. Mario Pinto (11-0), heavyweight

Melissa Mullins (7-2) vs. Luana Carolina (11-5), bantamweight

Shem Rock (12-2-1) vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (15-4), lightweight

Shanelle Dyer (6-1) vs. Ravena Oliveira (7-3-1), flyweight