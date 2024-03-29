Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Atlantic City: Blanchfield vs Fiorot weigh-in video

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot ceremonial weigh-ins

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot airs live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday, March 30. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the five-round main event, Erin Blanchfield (12-1) of Elmwood Park, New Jersey and Manon Fiorot (11-0) of France square off at women’s flyweight. The non-championship limit is 116 lbs.

In the co-main event, Vicente Luque (22-9-1) of Westwood, New Jersey and Joaquin Buckley (17-6) of St. Louis, Missouri battle it out at welterweight. The non-title limit is 171 lbs.

Get UFC Atlantic City: Blanchfield vs Fiorot full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC Atlantic City fight card

Main card

  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot, women’s flyweight
  • Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley, welterweight
  • Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight
  • Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas, middleweight
  • Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson, featherweight
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee, welterweight

Preliminary card

  • Nate Landwehr vs. Jamall Emmers, featherweight
  • Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez, women’s strawweight
  • Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns, featherweight
  • Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews, featherweight
  • Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj, light heavyweight
  • Victoria Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto, women’s flyweight
  • Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun, middleweight
  • Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran, bantamweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.