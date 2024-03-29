UFC Atlantic City: Blanchfield vs Fiorot weigh-in video

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot airs live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday, March 30. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the five-round main event, Erin Blanchfield (12-1) of Elmwood Park, New Jersey and Manon Fiorot (11-0) of France square off at women’s flyweight. The non-championship limit is 116 lbs.

In the co-main event, Vicente Luque (22-9-1) of Westwood, New Jersey and Joaquin Buckley (17-6) of St. Louis, Missouri battle it out at welterweight. The non-title limit is 171 lbs.

Get UFC Atlantic City: Blanchfield vs Fiorot full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC Atlantic City fight card

Main card

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot, women’s flyweight

Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley, welterweight

Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas, middleweight

Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson, featherweight

Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee, welterweight

Preliminary card