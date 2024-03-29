UFC Atlantic City: Blanchfield vs Fiorot weigh-in video

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot airs live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday, March 30. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.
In the five-round main event, Erin Blanchfield (12-1) of Elmwood Park, New Jersey and Manon Fiorot (11-0) of France square off at women’s flyweight. The non-championship limit is 116 lbs.
In the co-main event, Vicente Luque (22-9-1) of Westwood, New Jersey and Joaquin Buckley (17-6) of St. Louis, Missouri battle it out at welterweight. The non-title limit is 171 lbs.
Get UFC Atlantic City: Blanchfield vs Fiorot full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
UFC Atlantic City fight card
Main card
- Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot, women’s flyweight
- Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley, welterweight
- Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight
- Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas, middleweight
- Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson, featherweight
- Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee, welterweight
Preliminary card
- Nate Landwehr vs. Jamall Emmers, featherweight
- Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez, women’s strawweight
- Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns, featherweight
- Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews, featherweight
- Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj, light heavyweight
- Victoria Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto, women’s flyweight
- Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun, middleweight
- Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran, bantamweight