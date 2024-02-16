Subscribe
Erin Blanchfield vs Manon Fiorot new UFC Atlantic City main event

Blanchfield vs Fiorot tops UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
The women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot has been set as a new main event of UFC Fight Night live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday, March 30. The contest replaces the original headliner pitting Vicente Luque against Sean Brady that fell off.

No. 2 Erin Blanchfield (12-1) is riding a nine-fight winning streak. In her previous bout last August, the 24-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Taila Santos. Last February, the native of Elmwood Park, New Jersey submitted Jessica Andrade in the second round.

No. 3 Manon Fiorot (11-0) brings to the Octagon eleven straight victories. The 33-year-old native of Nice, France earned a unanimous decision against Rose Namajunas last September.

The promotion confirmed the fight as the event headliner via a post on X.

Among other bouts that recently joined the card, Kyle Nelson (15-5-1) of of Huntsville, Canada and Bill Algeo (18-7) of Boothwyn, Pennsylvania square off at featherweight.

The current UFC Atlantic City lineup looks as the following:

  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot, women’s flyweight
  • Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight
  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg, light heavyweight
  • Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj, light heavyweight
  • Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran, bantamweight
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee, welterweight
  • Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez, women’s strawweight
  • Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun, middleweight
  • Connor Matthews vs. Dennis Buzukja, featherweight
  • Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns, featherweight
  • Sedriques Dumas vs. Nursulton Ruziboev, middleweight
  • Melissa Gatto vs. Victoria Dudakova, women’s flyweight
  • Kyle Nelson vs. Bill Algeo, featherweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

