UFC Atlantic City results: Blanchfield vs Fiorot

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot aka UFC Atlantic City airs live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, March 30.
The main event is a five-round women’s flyweight bout between American No. 2-ranked Erin Blanchfield (12-1) of Elmwood Park, New Jersey and No. 3 Manon Fiorot (11-1) of France. The co-main event is an all-American welterweight bout between Vicente Luque (22-9) of Westwood, New Jersey and Joaquin Buckley (17-6) of St. Louis, Missouri.
Also on the card, Bruno Silva (23-10) of Brazil goes up against former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (15-7) of the U.S. As well, American middleweight Sedriques Dumas (9-1) faces Nursulton Ruziboev (35-8-2) of Uzbekistan.
Plus, Bill Algeo (18-7) of the U.S. takes on Canada’s Kyle Nelson (15-5-1) at featherweight. In addition, American Chidi Njokuani (22-10) fights Rhys McKee (13-5-1) of Ireland at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Atlantic City live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, March 30
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: TNT Sports
Date: Sunday, March 31
Main card: 2 am GMT
Prelims: 11 pm GMT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, March 31
Main card: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST
Prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Atlantic City: Blanchfield vs Fiorot from practically anywhere.
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot results
Get UFC Atlantic City: Blanchfield vs Fiorot full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot
- Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva
- Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas
- Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson
- Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee
Preliminary card
- Nate Landwehr vs. Jamall Emmers
- Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez
- Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns
- Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews
- Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj
- Victoria Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto
- Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun
- Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran