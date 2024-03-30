Subscribe
UFC Atlantic City results: Blanchfield vs Fiorot

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot aka UFC Atlantic City airs live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, March 30.

The main event is a five-round women’s flyweight bout between American No. 2-ranked Erin Blanchfield (12-1) of Elmwood Park, New Jersey and No. 3 Manon Fiorot (11-1) of France. The co-main event is an all-American welterweight bout between Vicente Luque (22-9) of Westwood, New Jersey and Joaquin Buckley (17-6) of St. Louis, Missouri.

Also on the card, Bruno Silva (23-10) of Brazil goes up against former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (15-7) of the U.S. As well, American middleweight Sedriques Dumas (9-1) faces Nursulton Ruziboev (35-8-2) of Uzbekistan.

Plus, Bill Algeo (18-7) of the U.S. takes on Canada’s Kyle Nelson (15-5-1) at featherweight. In addition, American Chidi Njokuani (22-10) fights Rhys McKee (13-5-1) of Ireland at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Atlantic City live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, March 30
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports
Date: Sunday, March 31
Main card: 2 am GMT
Prelims: 11 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, March 31
Main card: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST
Prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot results

Get UFC Atlantic City: Blanchfield vs Fiorot full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot
  • Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva
  • Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas
  • Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee

Preliminary card

  • Nate Landwehr vs. Jamall Emmers
  • Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez
  • Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns
  • Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews
  • Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj
  • Victoria Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto
  • Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun
  • Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

