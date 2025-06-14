Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Atlanta live results: Kamaru Usman returns against Joaquin Buckley

UFC Atlanta features former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in his return to action against No. 7-ranked contender Joaquin Buckley

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Image featuring the faces of Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley, promoting their MMA bout at UFC Atlanta
UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley airs live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, June 14, 2025 | UFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Kamaru Usman faces Joaquin Buckley, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, June 14. The pair square off in a five-round main event bout at welterweight.

Former 170-pound champion Usman (20-4) of Nigeria returns to action after 20 months of absence and looks to bounce back from three straight defeats. No. 7-ranked contender Buckley (21-6) of St. Louis, MO aims for his seventh win in a row.

The co-main event is a flyweight bout between Rose Namajunas and Miranda Maverick. Former strawweight champion Namajunas (13-7) of Milwaukee, WI looks to rebound from a unanimous decision defeat to Erin Blanchfield. Maverick (15-5) of Tunas, MO is riding a four-fight winning streak.

Also on the card, Edmen Shahbazyan (14-5) of Glendale, CA takes on Andre Petroski (13-4) of Springfield, PA at middleweight. Cody Garbrandt (14-6) of Uhrichsville, Ohio meets Raoni Barcelos (19-5) of Brazil.

UFC Atlanta airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Atlanta live blog

Who wins at UFC Atlanta

What’s your prediction for Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley – or any other bout on the UFC Atlanta card? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

UFC Atlanta: How to watch & start time

UFC Atlanta airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

UFC Atlanta results

Get UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

  • Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski
  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage
  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy

Prelims (7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)

  • Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato
  • Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee
  • Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Kris Moutinho
  • Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa
  • Ricky Simon vs. Cameron Smotherman
  • Philip Rowe vs. Ange Loosa
  • Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.