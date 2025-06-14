UFC Atlanta live results: Kamaru Usman returns against Joaquin Buckley

Kamaru Usman faces Joaquin Buckley, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, June 14. The pair square off in a five-round main event bout at welterweight.

Former 170-pound champion Usman (20-4) of Nigeria returns to action after 20 months of absence and looks to bounce back from three straight defeats. No. 7-ranked contender Buckley (21-6) of St. Louis, MO aims for his seventh win in a row.

The co-main event is a flyweight bout between Rose Namajunas and Miranda Maverick. Former strawweight champion Namajunas (13-7) of Milwaukee, WI looks to rebound from a unanimous decision defeat to Erin Blanchfield. Maverick (15-5) of Tunas, MO is riding a four-fight winning streak.

Also on the card, Edmen Shahbazyan (14-5) of Glendale, CA takes on Andre Petroski (13-4) of Springfield, PA at middleweight. Cody Garbrandt (14-6) of Uhrichsville, Ohio meets Raoni Barcelos (19-5) of Brazil.

UFC Atlanta airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

UFC Atlanta results

Get UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski

Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage

Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy

Prelims (7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)