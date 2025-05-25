UFC Atlanta fight card: Craig vs Bellato rescheduled, Garbrandt takes on Barcelos

The bouts featuring Cody Garbrandt vs Raoni Barcelos and Paul Craig against Rodolfo Bellato are confirmed for UFC Fight Night on June 14. The MMA event takes place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Craig and Bellato were originally scheduled to battle it out at UFC Vegas 106 in May. The light heavyweight clash was canceled at the last minute due to a medical issue with the latter.

37-year-old Craig (17-9-1) of Scotland is coming off three defeats – against Bo Nickal, Caio Borralho, and Brendan Allen. 29-year-old Bellato (12-2-1) of Brazil fought Jimmy Crute to a majority draw in February.

Cody Garbrandt and Raoni Barcelos square off at bantamweight.

33-year-old former bantamweight champion Garbrandt (14-6) lost his previous bout last April at UFC 300 by submission in the second round against Deiveson Figueiredo. The defeat snapped the Uhrichsville, Ohio native’s two-fight winning streak.

38-year-old Barcelos (19-5) of Brazil earned his second straight victory in January, defeating Payton Talbott by unanimous decision.

The promotion confirmed both previously reported matchups on Sunday.

In the main event, Nigeria’s former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-4) returns to action, facing off against Joaquin Buckley (21-6) of St. Louis, Missouri. In the co-main event, former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (13-7) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin takes on Miranda Maverick (15-5) of Tunas, Missouri at flyweight.

The current UFC Atlanta lineup is as follows: