UFC 325 live results: Volkanovski beats Lopes in rematch to retain title – Video

UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 airs live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Saturday, January 31. The fight card marks the promotion’s return to Australia.

In the five-round main event, Alexander Volkanovski (27-4) defends his featherweight title against Diego Lopes (27-7) in a rematch. In their first fight at UFC 314 last April in Miami, Australia’s Volkanovski defeated Brazilian-born, Mexico-based Lopes by unanimous decision to claim the vacant belt and become a two-time champion.

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In the co-main event, Dan Hooker (24-13) faces Benoit Saint Denis (16-3, 1 NC) at lightweight. Hooker of New Zealand looks to rebound from a submission loss to Arman Tsarukyan last November, while France’s Saint Denis targets his fourth straight victory following a knockout over Beneil Dariush, also last November.

Also on the card is a lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev (13-4) of Azerbaijan and Mauricio Ruffy (12-2) of Brazil. A heavyweight bout pits Tai Tuivasa (15-8) of Australia against Brazil’s Tallison Teixeira (8-1). The main card opener is an all-Australian lightweight matchup between Quillan Salkilld (10-1) and Jamie Mullarkey (18-8).

UFC 325 results

Get UFC 325 full fight card results below.

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski def. Diego Lopes by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) | Watch video

Benoit Saint Denis def. Dan Hooker by TKO (elbows and punches, R2, 4:45)

Mauricio Ruffy def. Rafael Fiziev by TKO (punches, R2, 4:30)

Tallison Teixeira def. Tai Tuivasa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Quillan Salkilld def. Jamie Mullarkey by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 3:01)

Prelims

Billy Elekana def. Junior Tafa by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 3:18)

Cameron Rowston def. Cody Brundage by TKO (punches, R2, 4:08)

Jacob Malkoun def. Torrez Finney by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Jonathan Micallef def. Oban Elliott by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 3:31)

Early prelims

Kaan Ofli def. Yi Zha by majority decision (29-28, 28-28, 29-28)

Dom Mar Fan def. Sangwook Kim by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Keiichiro Nakamura def. Sebastian Szalay by TKO (knee and punches, R3, 3:48)

Lawrence Lui def. Sulang Rangbo by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

UFC 325 live blog January 31, 2026 11:12 PM EST UFC 325 post-fight press conference As the MMA action inside the Octagon concludes, the UFC post-fight press conference wraps up the event. January 31, 2026 11:02 PM EST Alex Volkanovski defeats Diego Lopes by decision in rematch to retain title Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski (28-4) defeats Brazilian-born, Mexico-based Diego Lopes (27-8) by unanimous decision in a rematch. After five rounds, the judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46, and 50-45.



With the victory, Volkanovski makes the first successful defense of his featherweight title during his second reign. Lopes falls short in his second bid to become a UFC champion. January 31, 2026 10:18 PM EST Main event: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 It’s time for the main event featuring Alexander Volkanovski (27-4) as he defends his featherweight title against Diego Lopes (27-7) in a rematch. In their first-fight last April in Miami, Australia’s Volkanovski defeated Brazilian-born, Mexico-based Lopes by unanimous decision to claim the vacant belt and become a two-time champion. January 31, 2026 10:10 PM EST Benoit Saint Denis TKOs Dan Hooker in second round Benoit Saint Denis (17-3, 1 NC) of France defeats Dan Hooker (24-14) of New Zealand by second-round TKO with elbows and punches at lightweight. The stoppage came at 4:45 of the round. January 31, 2026 9:36 PM EST Mauricio Ruffy TKOs Rafael Fiziev in second round Mauricio Ruffy (13-2) defeats Rafael Fiziev (13-5) by second-round TKO with punches at lightweight. The time was 4:30 of the round. January 31, 2026 9:07 PM EST Tallison Teixeira defeats Tai Tuivasa by decision Tallison Teixeira (9-1) defeats Tai Tuivasa (15-9) by unanimous decision at heavyweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. January 31, 2026 8:38 PM EST Quillan Salkilld submits Jamie Mullarkey in first round Quillan Salkilld (11-1) defeats Jamie Mullarkey (18-9) by first-round submission via rear-naked choke at lightweight. The time was 3:01 of the round. January 31, 2026 8:00 PM EST Billy Elekana submits Junior Tafa in second round Wrapping up the prelims, Billy Elekana (10-2) defeats Junior Tafa (6-5) by second-round submission via rear-naked choke at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 3:18 of the round. January 31, 2026 7:58 PM EST Cameron Rowston TKOs Cody Brundage in second round Cameron Rowston (14-3) defeats Cody Brundage (11-8-1) by second-round TKO with punches at middleweight. The time of the stoppage was 4:08 of the round. January 31, 2026 7:08 PM EST Jacob Malkoun defeats Torrez Finney by decision Jacob Malkoun (9-3) defeats Torrez Finney (11-1) by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-26, and 30-26. January 31, 2026 6:32 PM EST Jonathan Micallef submits Oban Elliott in second round Jonathan Micallef (9-1) defeats Oban Elliott (12-4) by second-round submission with a rear-naked choke at welterweight. The official time was 3:31 of the round. January 31, 2026 6:06 PM EST Kaan Ofli defeats Yi Zha by decision Wrapping up the early prelims, Kaan Ofli (14-4-1) defeats Yi Zha (26-6) by majority decision at featherweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-28, and 29-28. January 31, 2026 5:39 PM EST Dom Mar Fan defeats Sangwook Kim by decision Dom Mar Fan (9-2) defeats Sangwook Kim (13-4) by unanimous decision to win the Road to UFC Season 4 lightweight final. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. January 31, 2026 5:14 PM EST Keiichiro Nakamura TKOs Sebastian Szalay in third round Keiichiro Nakamura (8-1) defeats Sebastian Szalay (10-2) by third-round TKO with a knee and punches to win the Road to UFC Season 4 featherweight final. The official time of the stoppage was 3:48 of the round. January 31, 2026 4:44 PM EST Lawrence Lui defeats Sulang Rangbo by decision In the event opener, Lawrence Lui (8-1) defeats Sulang Rangbo (10-4) by split decision to win the Road to UFC Season 4 bantamweight final.The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28. January 31, 2026 3:51 PM EST UFC 325 Kickoff The UFC 325 action begins at the top of the hour.



The Road to UFC Season 4 final bout between Aaron Tau (11-1) and Namsrai Batbayar (9-1), scheduled for the early prelims, has been canceled after Tau missed the lightweight limit. January 31, 2026 2:02 PM EST Volkanovski vs Lopes: Final Face-Off In case you missed it, check out the final face-off between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes at the UFC 325 ceremonial weigh-ins. January 30, 2026 11:00 PM EST UFC 325: How to watch and start time UFC 325 airs live on Paramount+ on Saturday, January 31. The main card begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT and the early prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.



In Australia, UFC 325 airs live on Sunday, February 1. The main card is available on Kayo Sports at 1:00 p.m. AEDT, while the prelims stream on Paramount+ starting at 9:00 a.m. AEDT.