Two title fights headline UFC 330 in Philadelphia in August

Two titles are on the line at UFC 330, featuring Islam Makhachev against Ian Machado Garry, and Mackenzie Dern facing Gillian Robertson. The card takes place at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, August 15.

Makhachev (28-1) defends his welterweight title against Ireland’s Garry (17-1) in the main event.

Dern (16-5) of Phoenix, Arizona, defends her strawweight title against Robertson (17-8) of Canada in the co-main event.

UFC CEO Dana White announced both bouts on Wednesday.

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The event marks the promotion’s first card in Philadelphia in over six years. The previous event, UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Gaethje, was held in March 2019.

Makhachev vs Garry

Two-division champion Islam Makhachev, 34, makes the first defense of his 170-pound title, having dethroned Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision last November at UFC 322.

Ian Machado Garry, 28, makes his first attempt to become a champion after scoring two decision victories last year against Belal Muhammad and Carlos Prates.

Dern vs Robertson

Mackenzie Dern, 33, makes her first championship defense after claiming the vacant 115-pound title by unanimous decision against Virna Jandiroba last October.

Gillian Robertson, 31, challenges for her first championship belt after defeating Amanda Lemos by unanimous decision in March.

UFC 330 is also scheduled to feature a flyweight bout between New York’s Erin Blanchfield (14-2) and Canada’s Jasmine Jasudavicius (15-4).

Other reported but yet to be confirmed bouts include Edson Barboza (24-14) of Brazil against Argentina’s Esteban Ribovics (15-3, 1 NC) at lightweight, and Vicente Luque (24-12-1) of Westwood, New Jersey, vs. Tresean Gore (6-4) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at middleweight.