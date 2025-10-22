UFC 323 fight card: 14 bouts confirmed for December in Las Vegas – Tickets

A total of 14 matchups are confirmed for UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 6. The final PPV fight card on ESPN+ is headlined by two championship fights.
In the main event, Merab Dvalishvili (21-4) of Georgia makes the fourth defense of his bantamweight title against former champion Petr Yan (19-5) in a rematch. Dvalishvili won their first non-title fight in March 2023 by unanimous decision.
In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja (30-5) of Brazil defends his flyweight title against Joshua Van (15-2) of Myanmar. Pantoja makes his fifth championship defense, while Van makes his first title bid.
UFC 323 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, with early access also available via UFC Fight Club.
Other bouts on the UFC 323 card include:
- Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (29-11-1) of Poland faces Bogdan Guskov (18-3) of Uzbekistan.
- A flyweight contest pits former two-time champion Brandon Moreno (23-8-2) of Mexico against Tatsuro Taira (17-1) of Japan.
- A bantamweight bout features former flyweight champion Henry Cejudo (16-5) of Los Angeles, CA, against Payton Talbott (10-1) of Reno, NV.
- Marvin Vettori (19-9-1) of Italy and Brazil’s Brunno Ferreira (14-2) square off at middleweight.
- Denver’s Maycee Barber (14-2) meets Karine Silva (19-5) of Brazil at flyweight.
- Edson Barboza (24-13) of Brazil and Jalin Turner (14-9) of San Bernardino, CA, clash at lightweight.
- Nazim Sadykhov (11-1-1) of Azerbaijan and Fares Ziam (17-4) of France go head-to-head at lightweight.
- Muhammad Naimov (13-3) of Tajikistan takes on Mairon Santos (17-1) of Brazil at featherweight.
- Poland’s Iwo Baraniewski (6-0) faces Ibo Aslan (14-3) of Türkiye at heavyweight.
- Two additional lightweight bouts feature Grant Dawson (23-2-1) of Cambria, Wisconsin, against Mexico’s Manuel Torres (16-3), and Terrance McKinney (17-7) of Spokane, Washington, versus Chris Duncan (14-2) of Scotland.
- Rounding out the list of confirmed matchups on Wednesday, Mansur Abdul-Malik (8-0-1) of Columbia, MD, goes up against Brazil’s Antonio Trocoli (12-5, 1 NC) at middleweight.