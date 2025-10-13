Subscribe
UFC 323 main event: Dvalishvili faces Yan in Las Vegas rematch

Defending bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili defeated Petr Yan by decision in their first non-title fight in 2023

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White during the UFC press conference
Dana White during the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia, on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG

The rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan headlines UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 6. The two fighters square off in a championship bout with the bantamweight title on the line.

Dvalishvili defeated Yan by unanimous decision in their first non-title fight in March 2023. The contest serves as the main event of the final UFC PPV card on ESPN+.

Merab Dvalishvili (21-4) of Georgia makes the fourth defense of his belt following a unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320 in October. Former champion Petr Yan (19-5) defeated Marcus McGhee by unanimous decision in July, scoring his third straight victory since their first fight with Dvalishvili.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the Dvalishvili vs Yan rematch as the UFC 323 main event on Monday. Also official for the event is a co-main event pitting Alexandre Pantoja against Joshua Van.

Flyweight champion Pantoja (30-5) of Brazil submitted Kai Kara-France in the third round in June, making the fifth successful defense of his belt. Van (15-2) of Myanmar earned his fifth straight victory in June, scoring a unanimous decision over Brandon Royval in the UFC 317 “Fight of the Night.”

Also confirmed is a light heavyweight bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz (29-11-1) of Poland and Bogdan Guskov (18-3) of Uzbekistan. Additionally, former flyweight champion Henry Cejudo (16-5) of Los Angeles, CA, and Payton Talbott (10-1) of Reno, NV, clash at bantamweight.

The full lineup of announced UFC 323 bouts to date is as follows:

  • Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Petr Yan – UFC bantamweight title
  • Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Joshua Van – UFC flyweight title
  • Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott
  • Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov
  • Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira
  • Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trocoli
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan
