UFC Paris 2026 set for September

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced its return to France with UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday, September 5.
- UFC made the announcement on Monday, but no bouts were included in its press release.
- The previous event last September saw Nassourdine Imavov scoring a unanimous decision over Caio Borralho in the main event.
Ticket information is yet to be confirmed, with the promotion advising fans to “register their interest early via UFC.com/Paris to secure their tickets in advance.”
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The press release also highlights French MMA fighters competing at the upcoming events.
- Former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (13-2) faces Brazil’s two-division champion Alex Pereira (13-3) for the interim heavyweight title at this Sunday’s (June 14) UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in Washington, D.C.
- Benoit Saint Denis (17-3, 1 NC) takes on Britain’s Paddy Pimblett (23-4) at UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 11.
Further event details for UFC Paris are expected to follow shortly.