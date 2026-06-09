UFC Paris 2026 set for September

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced its return to France with UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday, September 5.

UFC made the announcement on Monday, but no bouts were included in its press release.

The previous event last September saw Nassourdine Imavov scoring a unanimous decision over Caio Borralho in the main event.

Ticket information is yet to be confirmed, with the promotion advising fans to “register their interest early via UFC.com/Paris to secure their tickets in advance.”

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The press release also highlights French MMA fighters competing at the upcoming events.

Former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (13-2) faces Brazil’s two-division champion Alex Pereira (13-3) for the interim heavyweight title at this Sunday’s (June 14) UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Benoit Saint Denis (17-3, 1 NC) takes on Britain’s Paddy Pimblett (23-4) at UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 11.

Further event details for UFC Paris are expected to follow shortly.