UFC 321 live results: Tom Aspinall defends title against Ciryl Gane in Abu Dhabi

UFC 321 features Tom Aspinall defending his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi

By Parviz Iskenderov
Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off at the UFC 321 ceremonial weigh-in, ahead of their MMA bout at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi
UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane airs live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on October 25, 2025 | UFC
UFC 321 features Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 25. The two fighters square off in the five-round main event with Aspinall’s heavyweight title on the line.

Aspinall (15-3) of England, who originally won the interim title, makes his first defense of the “full” belt after being promoted following Jon Jones’ retirement. Former interim champion Gane (13-2) of France makes his third attempt at the full title, having previously fallen short against Jones and Francis Ngannou.

The five-round co-main event features Virna Jandiroba (22-3) of Brazil facing Mackenzie Dern (15-5) of Phoenix, AZ. They battle for the vacant UFC strawweight title, previously held by Zhang Weili, who is set to challenge for the flyweight belt in November.

Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Umar Nurmagomedov (18-1) and Mario Bautista (16-2) of Winnemucca, NV. A heavyweight matchup pits Alexander Volkov (38-11) against Jailton Almeida (22-3) of Brazil. Kicking off the action, Serbia’s Aleksandar Rakic (14-5) and Azamat Murzakanov (15-0) meet at light heavyweight.

UFC 321 live blog

UFC 321: How to watch and start time

UFC 321 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT, following the prelims starting at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT.

UFC 321 results

Get UFC 321 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT)

  • Tom Aspinall (c) vs. Ciryl Gane – UFC heavyweight title
  • Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern – vacant UFC strawweight title
  • Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista
  • Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida
  • Aleksandar Rakic vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Prelims (10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT)

  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Quillan Salkilld
  • Ikram Aliskerov vs. Jun Yong Park
  • Ludovit Klein vs. Mateusz Rebecki
  • Valter Walker vs. Louie Sutherland
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
  • Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Chris Barnett
  • Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo
  • Jaqueline Amorim vs. Mizuki Inoue
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

