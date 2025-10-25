UFC 321 live results: Tom Aspinall defends title against Ciryl Gane in Abu Dhabi

UFC 321 features Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 25. The two fighters square off in the five-round main event with Aspinall’s heavyweight title on the line.

Aspinall (15-3) of England, who originally won the interim title, makes his first defense of the “full” belt after being promoted following Jon Jones’ retirement. Former interim champion Gane (13-2) of France makes his third attempt at the full title, having previously fallen short against Jones and Francis Ngannou.

The five-round co-main event features Virna Jandiroba (22-3) of Brazil facing Mackenzie Dern (15-5) of Phoenix, AZ. They battle for the vacant UFC strawweight title, previously held by Zhang Weili, who is set to challenge for the flyweight belt in November.

Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Umar Nurmagomedov (18-1) and Mario Bautista (16-2) of Winnemucca, NV. A heavyweight matchup pits Alexander Volkov (38-11) against Jailton Almeida (22-3) of Brazil. Kicking off the action, Serbia’s Aleksandar Rakic (14-5) and Azamat Murzakanov (15-0) meet at light heavyweight.

