Main event announced for UFC 320 and UFC 321 PPVs in October

The main event bouts for UFC 320 and UFC 321 PPVs have been announced, featuring Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 and Aspinall vs Gane, respectively. Dana White made the announcement via a video on Tuesday.

UFC 320, which was originally set as Noche UFC 3 in September, takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 4. The main event is a light heavyweight championship rematch between current champion Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1 NC) and former champion Alex Pereira (12-3) of Brazil. Ankalaev dethroned Pereira by unanimous decision in March.

The co-main event is a bantamweight title fight between Merab Dvalishvili (20-4) of Georgia and Cory Sandhagen (18-5) of Aurora, CO. Dvalishvili made his second successful defense in June, defeating Sean O’Malley by submission in the third round of their rematch. Sandhagen is coming off a second-round stoppage win against Deiveson Figueiredo in May.

Also confirmed for UFC 320 is a light heavyweight bout between Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1) of Czech and LA native Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6, 1 NC). Former champion Prochazka stopped Jamahal Hill in the third round in January. Rountree Jr. defeated Hill by unanimous decision in June.

The UFC 321 main event features Tom Aspinall (15-3) of England defending his heavyweight title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane (13-2) of France. The fight card airs live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in October 25.

Aspinall, who initially won the interim title by knockout against Curtis Blaydes last July, was promoted to full champion in June after Jon Jones announced his retirement. Riding a two-fight winning streak, Gane makes his third attempt to conquer the division after unsuccessfully challenging Jones and Francis Ngannou.

Other bouts across both cards are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The current UFC 320 lineup is as follows:

Magomed Ankalaev (c) vs. Alex Pereira – UFC light heavyweight title

Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Cory Sandhagen – UFC bantamweight title

Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz

The current UFC 321 lineup is as follows: