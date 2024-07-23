Patchy Mix vs Leandro Higo tops Bellator Champions Series Paris in November

The main event bout has been made official for Bellator Champions Series Paris, featuring Patchy Mix up against Leandro Higo. The fight card airs live from Adidas Arena on Saturday, November 16, marking the promotion’s second visit for the year to France.

Ridding a seven-fight winning streak, Mix (20-1) makes the second defense of his Bellator bantamweight title. The 30-year-old native of Angola, New York was in action at the same venue in May, when he defeated Magomed Magomedov by split decision.

Higo (23-6) won two of his previous bouts. The 35-year-old Brazilian contender earned a unanimous decision against James Gallagher in March in Belfast and submitted Nikita Mikhailov in the second round last August in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Also scheduled for Bellator Paris, a welterweight bout between Baissaingour Chamsoudinov (8-0) and Oliver Enkamp (11-4).

Other matchups are expected to be confirmed shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

Patchy Mix vs. Leandro Higo – Mix’s Bellator bantamweight title

Baissangour Chamsoudinov vs. Oliver Enkamp

In addition, the previously announced for October 12 Bellator Champions Series 6 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL is no longer featured on the promotion’s website (as of writing). The event in Paris, originally slotted as Series 7, is now set as the sixth edition.