Quillan Salkilld vs Yanal Ashmouz joins UFC 316 fight card in Newark, NJ in June

The bout between Quillan Salkilld and Yanal Ashmouz has been added to UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on June 7. The pair battle it out at lightweight.

Salkilld (8-1) of Australia stopped Anshul Jubli in 19 seconds of his promotional debut at UFC 312 in February. The victory followed a unanimous decision the 25-year-old scored over Gauge Young at Dana White’s Contender Series last September.

Ashmouz (8-1) of Israel returned to winning ways last September, defeating Trevor Peek by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 97. The 30-year-old was expected to face Nurullo Aliev in January but withdrew due to injury.

In the UFC 316 main event, current bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (19-4) of Georgia makes the second defense of his belt in a championship rematch against former champion Sean O’Malley (18-2, 1 NC) of Helena, MT. The co-main event features two-time bantamweight champion Julianna Pena (12-5) of Spokane, WA making the first defense during her second reign against Kayla Harrison (18-1) of Middletown, Ohio.

The matchup between Salkilld and Ashmouz is now featured on the event page on the promotion’s website. Among other previously confirmed bouts, Wang Cong (7-1) of China and Ariane da Silva (17-10) of Brazil square off at flyweight.

The current UFC 316 lineup is as follows: