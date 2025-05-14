Subscribe
HomeUFC

Quillan Salkilld vs Yanal Ashmouz joins UFC 316 fight card in Newark, NJ in June

Salkilld won his UFC debut by knockout in 19 seconds in February, while Ashmouz defeated Trevor Peek by decision in his previous bout last September

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Quillan Salkilld during the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-in
Quillan Salkilld during UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-in on February 6, 2025, ahead of his bout against Anshul Jubli at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia | FIGHTMAG

The bout between Quillan Salkilld and Yanal Ashmouz has been added to UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on June 7. The pair battle it out at lightweight.

Salkilld (8-1) of Australia stopped Anshul Jubli in 19 seconds of his promotional debut at UFC 312 in February. The victory followed a unanimous decision the 25-year-old scored over Gauge Young at Dana White’s Contender Series last September.

Ashmouz (8-1) of Israel returned to winning ways last September, defeating Trevor Peek by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 97. The 30-year-old was expected to face Nurullo Aliev in January but withdrew due to injury.

In the UFC 316 main event, current bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (19-4) of Georgia makes the second defense of his belt in a championship rematch against former champion Sean O’Malley (18-2, 1 NC) of Helena, MT. The co-main event features two-time bantamweight champion Julianna Pena (12-5) of Spokane, WA making the first defense during her second reign against Kayla Harrison (18-1) of Middletown, Ohio.

The matchup between Salkilld and Ashmouz is now featured on the event page on the promotion’s website. Among other previously confirmed bouts, Wang Cong (7-1) of China and Ariane da Silva (17-10) of Brazil square off at flyweight.

The current UFC 316 lineup is as follows:

  • Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley – Dvalishvili’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison – Pena’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer
  • Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland
  • Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Joshua Van
  • Ariane da Silva vs. Wang Cong
  • Jeka Saragih vs. Joo Sang Yoo
  • Quillan Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz
  • Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
  • Khaos Williams vs. Uros Medic
  • Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro
  • Mario Bautista vs. TBA
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.