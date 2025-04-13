UFC 315 PPV fight card confirmed with Muhammad vs Della Maddalena in main event

The full five-fight PPV card is confirmed for UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena taking place at the Centre Bell in Montreal, Canada on May 10. The event features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, Chicago’s Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) makes the first defense of his welterweight title against No. 5-ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena (17-2) of Australia. In the co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (24-4-1) of Kyrgyzstan defends her title against Manon Fiorot (12-1) of France.

Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (32-9) of Brazil and Aiemann Zahabi (12-2) of Canada. Alexa Grasso (16-4-1) of Mexico and Natalia Silva (18-5-1) of Brazil battle it out at flyweight. The PPV opener is a lightweight matchup between Benoit Saint Denis (13-3, 1 NC) of France and Joel Alvarez (22-3) of Spain.

The promotion confirmed the UFC 315 PPV fight card during the broadcast of UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes in Miami, FL on Saturday.

The current UFC 315 lineup is as follows