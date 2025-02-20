UFC 315 main event: Jack Della Maddalena challenges Belal Muhammad in Montreal

Jack Della Maddalena is the opponent for Belal Muhammad in the UFC 315 main event, replacing the expected challenger Shavkat Rakhmonov. The fight card takes place at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec on May 10, marking the promotion’s return to Canada.

Muhammad was originally set to defend his welterweight title against Rakhmonov at UFC 310 last December. The bout fell through after the champion from Chicago withdrew due to a bone infection in his foot. While never officially announced, the No. 2-ranked contender from Uzbekistan was expected to challenge for the 170-pound belt in a rescheduled bout but was unable to compete due to injury.

Dana White made the UFC 315 main event announcement, among other matchups, on social media.

Riding a six-fight winning streak, Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) makes the first defense of his strap. The 36-year-old claimed the title last July, dethroning Leon Edwards by unanimous decision.

No. 4 Jack Della Maddalena (17-2) secured 17 straight victories, stopping Gilbert Burns in the third round in his previous bout last March. The 28-year-old Australian was scheduled to face former champion Edwards on March 22 in London, but was pulled for UFC 315 in Montreal.

In a statement on social platform X, Shavkat Rakhmonov (19-0) posted that he was offered “the shot at the belt first.” The 30-year-old also stated he won’t be ready to compete in May due to injury but is set to face the winner of Muhammad vs Della Maddalena later in 2025.

Jamaican-born Edwards (22-4, 1 NC) from England now takes on Philadelphia’s Sean Brady (17-1) in the new UFC London main event.

UFC 315 co-main event pits Valentina Shevchenko against Manon Fiorot

UFC CEO also confirmed the UFC 315 co-main event, pitting two-time and current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko against No. 2-ranked contender Manon Fiorot.

Kyrgyzstan’s 36-year-old Shevchenko (24-4-1) regained the 125-pound title last September, defeating former champion Alexa Grasso by unanimous decision in their trilogy fight. 35-year-old Fiorot (12-1) from France won 12 fights in a row, defeating Erin Blanchfield by unanimous decision in her previous outing last March.

Other bouts featured on the UFC 315 fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The current lineup is as follows: