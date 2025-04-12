UFC 314 results: Volkanovski vs Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes battle it out in the main event of UFC 314, live on pay-per-view from Kaseya Center in Miami, on April 12. The pair square off in the scheduled five-round bout with the vacant featherweight title on the line.

Australia’s former champion Volkanovski (26-4) looks to regain the belt and bounce back from two losses against Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. Riding a five-fight winning streak, Brazilian-born, Mexico-based Lopes (26-6) makes his first attempt to conquer the division.

In the co-main event, former three-time Bellator lightweight champion and UFC 155-pound title challenger Michael Chandler faces Paddy Pimblett. Chandler (23-9) of High Ridge, MO is coming off two defeats to Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. Pimblett (22-3) of England aims for his ninth straight victory.

Two featherweight matchups on the UFC 314 fight card feature Bryce Mitchell (17-2) of Texarkana, AR up against Brazilian Jean Silva (15-2), and Mexico’s Yair Rodriguez (19-5, 1 NC) against former two-division Bellator champion Patricio “Pitbull” (36-7) of Brazil. The PPV opener is a light heavyweight bout between Dominick Reyes (14-4) of Hesperia, CA and Nikita Krylov (30-9) of Ukraine.

UFC 314 start time UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes airs live on ESPN+ PPV. The main card starts at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT. The prelims start at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, following the early prelims at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT. In Australia, UFC 314 airs live on Kayo Sports on April 13, with the PPV starting at 12:00 PM AEST.

UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes results

Main card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes – vacant UFC featherweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva

Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes

Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson

Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba

Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper

Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa

Early prelims (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)