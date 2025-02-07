Subscribe
UFC 312 video: Ceremonial weigh-ins & fighter face-offs

UFC 312: du Plessis vs Strickland 2 ceremonial weigh-ins

By Parviz Iskenderov
After making it official, the UFC 312 fighters step onto the scales and come face-to-face at the ceremonial weigh-ins. The PPV fight card airs live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, February 8 (ET).

In the main event, Dricus Du Plessis (22-2) makes the second defense of his middleweight title in a rematch against former champion Sean Strickland (29-6). Du Plessis of South Africa defeated Strickland of Anaheim, CA by split decision and claimed the belt last January.

The co-main event pits two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang (25-3) against unbeaten challenger Tatiana Suarez (10-0). Zhang of China defends her belt for the third time in her second reign, while Suarez of Covina, CA looks to pull off an upset and become a new champion.

The UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-in starts at 3:30 am ET / 12:30 am PT on February 7. The local start time is 7:30 pm AEDT.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

