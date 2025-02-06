Subscribe
UFC 312 weigh-in video

UFC 312: du Plessis vs Strickland 2 official weigh-ins

By Parviz Iskenderov
Following the final press conference, the UFC 312 fighters weigh in to make it official. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, February 8 (ET).

In the main event, current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (22-2) of South Africa makes the second defense of his title in a rematch against former champion Sean Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, CA. The championship limit is 185 lbs.

In the co-main event, China’s two-time strawweight champion Zhang Weili (25-3) makes the third championship defense during her second reign against Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of Covina, CA. The weight limit is 115 lbs.

The UFC 312 official weigh-in starts at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT on February 6.

The current 312 fight card is as follows:

Main card

  • Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland – du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title
  • Weili Zhang vs. Tatiana Suarez – Zhang’s UFC strawweight title
  • Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato
  • Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado

Prelims

  • Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos
  • Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
  • Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil
  • Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria

Early prelims

  • Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset
  • Zhu Rong vs. Kody Steele
  • Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli
  • Hyun Sung Park vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel
Parviz Iskenderov
