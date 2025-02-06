UFC 312 weigh-in video

Following the final press conference, the UFC 312 fighters weigh in to make it official. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, February 8 (ET).

In the main event, current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (22-2) of South Africa makes the second defense of his title in a rematch against former champion Sean Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, CA. The championship limit is 185 lbs.

In the co-main event, China’s two-time strawweight champion Zhang Weili (25-3) makes the third championship defense during her second reign against Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of Covina, CA. The weight limit is 115 lbs.

The UFC 312 official weigh-in starts at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT on February 6.

The current 312 fight card is as follows:

Main card

Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland – du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Tatiana Suarez – Zhang’s UFC strawweight title

Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado

Prelims

Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos

Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil

Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria

Early prelims