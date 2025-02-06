UFC 312 weigh-in video

Following the final press conference, the UFC 312 fighters weigh in to make it official. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, February 8 (ET).
In the main event, current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (22-2) of South Africa makes the second defense of his title in a rematch against former champion Sean Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, CA. The championship limit is 185 lbs.
In the co-main event, China’s two-time strawweight champion Zhang Weili (25-3) makes the third championship defense during her second reign against Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of Covina, CA. The weight limit is 115 lbs.
The UFC 312 official weigh-in starts at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT on February 6.
The current 312 fight card is as follows:
Main card
- Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland – du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title
- Weili Zhang vs. Tatiana Suarez – Zhang’s UFC strawweight title
- Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira
- Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato
- Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado
Prelims
- Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos
- Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
- Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil
- Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria
Early prelims
- Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset
- Zhu Rong vs. Kody Steele
- Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli
- Hyun Sung Park vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel