UFC 310 fight card confirmed with Muhammad vs Rakhmonov atop final PPV for 2024

UFC 310: Muhammad vs Rakhmonov airs live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
A full fight card for UFC 310: Muhammad vs Rakhmonov has now been confirmed. The final PPV event for the year takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 7.

In the main event, Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) of Chicago defends his welterweight title against No. 3-ranked contender Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) of Uzbekistan. In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) of Brazil defends his flyweight title against two-time Rizin bantamweight champion Kai Asakura (21-4) of Japan.

Also on the card, a welterweight bout between Vicente Luque (22-10-1) of Westwood, New Jersey and Nick Diaz (26-10, 2 NC) of Stockton, California. A heavyweight rematch pits former interim champion Ciryl Gane (12-2) of France against Alexander Volkov (38-10). Plus, former bantamweight champion and No. 9 featherweight Aljamain Sterling (24-4) of Uniondale, NY fights No. 5-ranked 145 lbs contender Movsar Evloev (18-0).

As well, Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of Covina, California and Virna Jandiroba (21-3) of Brazil battle it out at strawweight. Clay Guida (38-21) of Round Lake, IL and Chase Hooper (14-3-1) of Enumclaw, WA clash at lightweight.

Plus, Michael Chiesa (19-7) of Aurora, CO goes up against Max Griffin (20-10) of Santa Barbara, CA at welterweight. Anthony Smith (38-20) of Corpus Christi, Texas meets fellow former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes (13-4) of Hesperia, California.

Randy Brown (19-5) of Springfield, Massachusetts, who was previously reported to face Carlos Prates (20-6) of Brazil at UFC 309, is scheduled to meet Bryan Battle (12-2, 1 NC) of Charlotte, North Carolina at welterweight.

A flyweight bout between Joshua Van (11-2) of Myanmar and Cody Durden (17-6-1) of Covington, Georgia has now also been confirmed. In addition, Brazil’s Tallison Teixeira (7-0) and Lukasz Brzeski (9-5-1, 1 NC) of Poland go head-to-head at heavyweight.

UFC 310: Muhammad vs Rakhmonov fight card

The current UFC 310 fight card looks as the following:

  • Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura
  • Vicente Luque vs. Nick Diaz
  • Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling
  • Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • Chase Hooper vs. Clay Guida
  • Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin
  • Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes
  • Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle
  • Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van
  • Tallison Teixeira vs. Lukasz Brzeski
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

