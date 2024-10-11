Neil Magny vs Carlos Prates confirmed as UFC Vegas 100 main event in November

The bout between Neil Magny and Carlos Prates has been confirmed as the UFC Fight Night main event on November 9 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas aka UFC Vegas 100. The pair squares off in a five-rounder at welterweight.

No 15-ranked contender Magny (29-12) fights for the third time this year and looks to get back in the win column. The 37-year-old Brooklyn native was stopped by Michael Morales in the first round last time out in August.

Carlos Prates (20-6) is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against Li Jingliang also in August. Riding a 10-fight winning streak, the 31-year-old Brazilian makes his fourth outing in 2024.

Prates was previously reported to face Randy Brown at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York the following Saturday, November 16. The promotion announced the fight against Magny as the UFC Vegas 100 main event on Friday via post on X.

The previously expected in October bout pitting former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt against Miles Johns serves as the co-main event.

The current UFC Vegas 100 lineup looks as the following: