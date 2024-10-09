Cody Durden vs Joshua Van joins UFC 310 fight card

The flyweight bout between Cody Durden and Joshua Van has been added to UFC 310. The fight card takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 7. Both fighters target the second win in a row.

Durden (17-6-1) submitted Matt Schnell in the second round at UFC Vegas 97 in September. With the win, the 33-year-old native of Covington, Georgia returned to winning ways, after suffering a pair of defeats by TKO against Bruno Gustavo da Silva in July and by submission against Tagir Ulanbekov last December.

Van (11-2) of Myanmar defeated Edgar Chairez by unanimous decision at UFC 306 also in September. With the victory, the 22-year-old rebounded from the defeat by knockout against Charles Johnson in July.

Both fighters posted about the matchup on social media. Durden shared an image on X. Van wrote “We back Dec 7”. The promotion is expected to make a formal fight confirmation shortly.

Among other recently reported bouts for the event, Stockton’s Nick Diaz (26-10, 2 NC) is expected to face Vicente Luque (22-10-1) of Westwood, New Jersey in a rescheduled battle at welterweight.

The main event bout for UFC 310 is yet to be set. The current lineup looks as the following: