UFC 310 main event: Belal Muhammad faces Shavkat Rakhmonov

The main event bout for UFC 310 has been confirmed featuring Belal Muhammad up against Shavkat Rakhmonov. The final PPV fight card for 2024 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7. The contest pits Chicago’s reigning welterweight champion against the No. 3-ranked contender of Uzbekistan.

Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC)) claimed the 170-pound belt by unanimous decision against Leon Edwards in July. Unbeaten Rakhmonov (18-0) submitted Stephen Thompson in the second round of his previous bout last December.

Dana White made an official announcement via short video. UFC CEO also confirmed the co-main event featuring flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja versus former two-time Rizin bantamweight champion Kai Asakura.

Pantoja (28-5) of Brazil makes the third defense of his belt, following a UD against Steve Erceg in May. Asakura (21-4) of Japan makes his UFC debut, following a pair of wins via stoppage in 2023 against Juan Archuleta and Yuki Motoya.

The promotion also confirmed a previously reported welterweight bout between Stockton’s Nick Diaz (26-10, 2 NC) and Vicente Luque (22-10-1) of Westwood, New Jersey. Plus, a rescheduled heavyweight rematch between former interim champion Ciryl Gane (12-2) of France and Alexander Volkov (38-10) has also been made official.

A recently reported flyweight bout between Cody Durden (17-6-1) of Covington, Georgia and Joshua Van (11-2) of Myanmar is yet to be formally announced.

The current UFC 310: Muhammad vs Rakhmonov lineup looks as the following: