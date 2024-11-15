Subscribe
UFC 309 weigh-in video

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic official weigh-ins

By Parviz Iskenderov
Following the final press conference, a day before the fight show, the athletes battling it out at UFC 309 weigh-in to make it official. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16.

In the main event, two-division UFC champion Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC) of Rochester, New York faces former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (20-4) of Euclid, Ohio. “Bones” makes the first defense of his 265 lbs title against.

The co-main event, is a rematch between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC) of Brazil and Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. The non-championship limit is 156 lbs.

UFC 309 official weigh-in starts at 8:50 am ET / 5:50 am PT.

UFC 309 fight card

The current UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic lineup looks as the following:

Main card

  • Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, heavyweight – Jones’ UFC heavyweight title
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
  • Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva
  • Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop

Prelims

  • Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee
  • Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
  • Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson
  • David Onama vs. Roberto Romero

Early prelims

  • Marcin Tybura vs. Jhonata Diniz
  • Mickey Gall vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
  • Bassil Hafez vs. Oban Elliott
  • Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura
