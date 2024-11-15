UFC 309 weigh-in video

Following the final press conference, a day before the fight show, the athletes battling it out at UFC 309 weigh-in to make it official. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16.

In the main event, two-division UFC champion Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC) of Rochester, New York faces former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (20-4) of Euclid, Ohio. “Bones” makes the first defense of his 265 lbs title against.

The co-main event, is a rematch between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC) of Brazil and Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. The non-championship limit is 156 lbs.

UFC 309 official weigh-in starts at 8:50 am ET / 5:50 am PT.

UFC 309 fight card

The current UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, heavyweight – Jones’ UFC heavyweight title

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig

Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva

Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop

Prelims

Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders

Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson

David Onama vs. Roberto Romero

Early prelims