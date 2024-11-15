UFC 309 weigh-in video

Following the final press conference, a day before the fight show, the athletes battling it out at UFC 309 weigh-in to make it official. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16.
In the main event, two-division UFC champion Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC) of Rochester, New York faces former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (20-4) of Euclid, Ohio. “Bones” makes the first defense of his 265 lbs title against.
The co-main event, is a rematch between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC) of Brazil and Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. The non-championship limit is 156 lbs.
UFC 309 official weigh-in starts at 8:50 am ET / 5:50 am PT.
UFC 309 fight card
The current UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic lineup looks as the following:
Main card
- Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, heavyweight – Jones’ UFC heavyweight title
- Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
- Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig
- Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva
- Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop
Prelims
- Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee
- Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
- Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson
- David Onama vs. Roberto Romero
Early prelims
- Marcin Tybura vs. Jhonata Diniz
- Mickey Gall vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
- Bassil Hafez vs. Oban Elliott
- Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura