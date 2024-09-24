UFC 309 fight card confirmed with Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic in main event

The bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic has been formally confirmed to serve as the main event atop the UFC 309 fight card at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16. The contest features the two-division champion of Rochester, NY defending his heavyweight belt against the former titleholder of Euclid, Ohio.

Jones and Miocic were originally scheduled to go toe-to-toe at UFC 295 last November. The fight fell off due to injury that required surgery suffered by the current champion.

Battling it out in the main event of UFC 309, Jon Jones (27-1-1) makes the first defense of his title. The 37-year-old also makes his first Octagon appearance in over a year, since he submitted Ciryl Gane in the first round and lifted the vacant belt in March 2023.

Stipe Miocic (20-4) hasn’t fought since March 2021. The 42-year-old was last in action in March 2021, when he lost the belt by knockout in the second round against France Ngannou.

UFC 309 co-main event is a rematch pitting Brazil’s former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC) against Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. Oliveira won their first fight in May 2021 via TKO in the second round of their championship bout for the vacant 155 lbs title.

Also confirmed for the UFC 309 fight card, a middleweight bout between Bo Nickal (6-0) of Rifle, Colorado and Paul Craig (17-8-1) of Scotland. Also at middleweight, former 185 lbs champion Chris Weidman (16-7) of Baldwin, New York faces Eryk Anders (16-8, 1 NC) of the Philippines.

Plus, Nikita Krylov (30-9) of Donetsk, Ukraine fights Azamat Murzakanov (14-0) at light heavyweight. LA’s Jonathan Martinez (19-5) and Marcus McGhee (9-1) of Phoenix, Arizona clash at bantamweight.

As well, Viviane Araujo (12-6) and Karine Silva (18-4) meet in an-all Brazilian contest at women’s flyweight. Mickey Gall (7-6) of Green Brook, New Jersey takes on Ramiz Brahimaj (10-5) of The Bronx, New York City at welterweight. Plus, Venezuelan-born England-based Veronica Hardy (9-4-1) goes up against Brazil’s Eduarda Moura (10-1) at women’s flyweight.

