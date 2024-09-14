Dana White: Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, Conor McGregor will fight in 2025

The fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic is on for UFC 309 fight card at MSG in New York on November 16, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed. The heavyweight title bout pits the current champion of Albuquerque, New Mexico against the former two-time champion of Euclid, Ohio.

The pair was initially scheduled to battle it out at UFC 295 last November. The contest fell off after Jones got injured and was forced to withdraw.

“Jon Jones is gonna fight in Madison Square Garden in November,” Dana White told Complex Sports. “And then if he wins, or Stipe wins, we see what happens next.”

In his previous bout in March 2023, 37-year-old former light heavyweight champion Jones (27-1, 1 NC) claimed the vacant heavyweight belt by submission in the first round against France’s Cyril Gane (12-2). 42-year-old Miocic (20-4) hasn’t fought since March 2021, when he lost the title by knockout in the second round against Francis Ngannou.

Unless retiring, the winner of the bout is expected to face Tom Aspinall (14-4), who holds the division’s interim belt. England’s 31-year-old defeated Curtis Blaydes (18-5, 1 NC) of Naperville, Illinois via first-round stoppage in a rematch in July at UFC 304.

In addition, appearing on “My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox“, Dana White said that the bout between Conor McGregor (22-6) and Michael Chandler (23-8) is a no go this year. The latter is now scheduled to face old rival and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC) in the UFC 309 co-main event. Oliveira of Brazil stopped Chandler of High Ridge, Missouri in the second round in May 2021.

McGregor is now expected to make his Octagon return in 2025. The fight against Chandler is not completely ruled out.

Ireland’s former two-division champion McGregor and TUF 31 coach opposite Chandler hasn’t fought since 2021. He lost two fights against Dustin Poirier, suffering a broken lower tibia last time out at UFC 264.

In addition, the full UFC 309 main card is expected to be revealed during Noche UFC on September 14.