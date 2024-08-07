Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders set for UFC 309 in New York in November

The bout between Chris Weidman and Eryk Anders has been reportedly set for UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 19. The pair squares off at middleweight.

Former 185-pound champion Chris Weidman (16-7) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year and targets his second win in a row. The 40-year-old native of Baldwin, New York submitted Bruno Silva in the third round at UFC Atlantic City last time out in March.

37-year-old Eryk Anders (16-8, 1 NC) of the Philippines returned to winning ways at UFC Vegas 87 in March, when he scored a unanimous decision against Jamie Pickett.

MMA Junkie reported that the fight was confirmed by “a person close to the situation”. Anders’ management, Iridium Sports Agency, was first to make an announcement via post on X. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.