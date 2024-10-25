UFC 308 weigh-in video: Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway official for 145 lbs title

Following the final press conference, a day before the fight show, the athletes battling it out at UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway weigh-in to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 26.
In the main event, Georgian-Spanish featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (15-0) makes the first defense of his belt against former titleholder Max Holloway (26-7) of Hawaii. The championship limit is 145 lbs.
Both fighters successfully made weight. Topuria weighed-in at 145 lbs. Holloway showed the same.
In the co-main event, New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (26-7) faces off the UAE-based Khamzat Chimaev (13-0). The non-title limit is 186 lbs. The fighters tipped the scales at 185.5 lbs and 186 lbs, respectively.
The bout, initially scheduled at bantamweight, between Farid Basharat (12-0) of Afghanistan and Victor Hugo (25-4) of Brazil has been moved to featherweight. Basharat came in at 137 lbs, while Hugo was 145.5 lbs.
UFC 308 fight card
The current UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway lineup looks as the following:
Main card
- Ilia Topuria (145) vs. Max Holloway (145) – Topuria’s UFC featherweight title
- Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (186)
- Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)
- Lerone Murphy (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (146)
- Sharabutdin Magomedov (185) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)
Prelims
- Ibo Aslan (205) vs. Raffael Cerqueira (203)
- Geoff Neal (171) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (171)
- Mateusz Rebecki (160) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (159)
- Abusupiyan Magomedov (185) vs. Brunno Ferreira
- Kennedy Nzechukwu (241) vs. Chris Barnett (264)
- Farid Basharat (137) vs. Victor Hugo (145.5)*
- Ismail Naurdiev (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186)
- Rinat Fakhretdinov (171) vs. Carlos Leal (169.5)
*Fight moved to featherweight