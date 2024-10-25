UFC 308 weigh-in video: Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway official for 145 lbs title

Following the final press conference, a day before the fight show, the athletes battling it out at UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway weigh-in to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 26.

In the main event, Georgian-Spanish featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (15-0) makes the first defense of his belt against former titleholder Max Holloway (26-7) of Hawaii. The championship limit is 145 lbs.

Both fighters successfully made weight. Topuria weighed-in at 145 lbs. Holloway showed the same.

In the co-main event, New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (26-7) faces off the UAE-based Khamzat Chimaev (13-0). The non-title limit is 186 lbs. The fighters tipped the scales at 185.5 lbs and 186 lbs, respectively.

The bout, initially scheduled at bantamweight, between Farid Basharat (12-0) of Afghanistan and Victor Hugo (25-4) of Brazil has been moved to featherweight. Basharat came in at 137 lbs, while Hugo was 145.5 lbs.

UFC 308 fight card

The current UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Ilia Topuria (145) vs. Max Holloway (145) – Topuria’s UFC featherweight title

Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (186)

Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)

Lerone Murphy (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (146)

Sharabutdin Magomedov (185) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)

Prelims

Ibo Aslan (205) vs. Raffael Cerqueira (203)

Geoff Neal (171) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (171)

Mateusz Rebecki (160) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (159)

Abusupiyan Magomedov (185) vs. Brunno Ferreira

Kennedy Nzechukwu (241) vs. Chris Barnett (264)

Farid Basharat (137) vs. Victor Hugo (145.5)*

Ismail Naurdiev (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Rinat Fakhretdinov (171) vs. Carlos Leal (169.5)

*Fight moved to featherweight