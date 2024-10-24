UFC 308 press conference video

Continuing the fight week in Abu Dhabi, the fighters featured on the UFC 308 card host a press conference on October 24. In attendance, Georgian-Spanish current featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and former titleholder Max Holloway of Hawaii.

Topuria (15-0) makes the first defense of his 145-pound belt. Holloway (26-7) makes his third attempt to regain the strap. The pair squares off in a five-round main event live on pay-per-view.

The co-main event pits New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (26-7) against the UAE-based Khamzat Chimaev (13-0). Also on the UFC 308 card, a light heavyweight matchup between between Austria’s Aleksandar Rakic (14-4) and Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1, 1 NC).

As well, English featherweight Lerone Murphy (14-0-1) goes up against Dan Ige (18-8) of Hawaii. Plus, unbeaten Sharabutdin Magomedov (14-0) meets Armenian middleweight Armen Petrosyan (9-3).

At the press conference, the fighters preview their respective MMA bouts and come face to face. The fight card airs live on PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 26.

UFC 308 press conference starts at 8:30 am ET / 5:30 am PT.