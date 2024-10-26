UFC 308 results, PPV time, Topuria vs Holloway, main event, full fight card

Ilia Topuria (15-0) faces Max Holloway (26-7) in the main event of UFC 308 live on ESPN+ PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 26. The Georgian-Spanish featherweight champion makes the first defense of his 145-pound belt against the former titleholder of Hawaii. The championship showdown is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, New Zealand-Australian former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker (26-7) takes on the UAE-based Khamzat Chimaev (13-0). The bout is scheduled for five rounds at middleweight.

UFC 308 fight card also features a light heavyweight bout between Aleksandar Rakic (14-4) of Austria and Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1, 1 NC). As well, Hawaii’s Dan Ige (18-8) and Lerone Murphy (14-0-1) of England go toe-to-toe at featherweight. The PPV opener pits unbeaten Sharabutdin Magomedov (14-0) against Armen Petrosyan (9-3) of Armenia at middleweight.

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway results

Get UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2 pm ET / 11 am PT)

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – Topuria’s UFC featherweight title

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

Prelims (10 am ET / 7 am PT)