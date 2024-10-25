UFC 308 video: Ceremonial weigh-ins & fighter face-offs

After making it official, the UFC 308 fighters step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans at the ceremonial weigh-ins. The MMA event airs live on PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 26.

Atop the fight card, Georgian-Spanish Ilia Topuria (15-0) defends his featherweight title against Hawaii’s former champion Max Holloway (26-7). In the co-main event, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (26-7) goes up against the UAE-based Khamzat Chimaev (13-0).

Also the card, Aleksandar Rakic (14-4) of Austria faces Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1, 1 NC) at light heavyweight. Lerone Murphy (14-0-1) of England takes on Dan Ige (18-8) of Hawaii at featherweight. Plus, Armen Petrosyan (9-3) of Armenia meets unbeaten Sharabutdin Magomedov (14-0) at middleweight.

UFC 308 ceremonial weigh-in starts at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT.