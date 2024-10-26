UFC 308 video: Free prelims

An eight-fight preliminary lineup of action leads to UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway live on PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 26. Atop the prelims, unbeaten Rafael Cerqueira (11-0) of Brazil and Ibo Aslan (13-1) of Turkey battle it out at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, a welterweight bout between Geoff Neal (15-6) of Harker Heights, Texas and Rafael dos Anjos (32-16) of Brazil. Myktybek Orolbai (13-1-1) of Kyrgyzstan and Mateusz Rebecki (19-2) of Poland clash at lightweight. Brunno Ferreira (12-1) of Brazil and Germany-based Abus Magomedov (26-6-1) square off at middleweight.

Among other bouts, Chris Barnett (23-8) of Spain takes on Nigeria’s Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-5) at heavyweight. Victor Hugo (25-4) of Brazil goes up against unbeaten Farid Basharat (12-0) of Afghanistan at featherweight. Bruno Silva (23-11) of Brazil meets Austria-based Ismail Naurdiev (23-7) at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Rinat Fakhretdinov (22-1-1) and Carlos Leal (21-5) of Brazil go head-to-head at welterweight.

UFC 308 prelims start at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT.

In the UFC 308 main event live on pay-per-view, Georgian-Spanish Ilia Topuria (15-0) defends his featherweight title against former champion Max Holloway (26-7) of Hawaii. In the co-main event, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (26-7) faces the UAE-based Khamzat Chimaev (13-0).