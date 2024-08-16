UFC 305 ceremonial weigh-in & fighter faceoffs video

Following the official weigh-in held in the morning, the fighters featured on UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya step on the scales and go face to face in front of the fans. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET).

In the main event, reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis of South Africa makes the first defense of his belt against Nigerian-born New Zealand former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya. In the co-main event, Kai Kara-France of New Zealand and Steve Erceg of Australia square off at flyweight.

Also on the UFC 305 fight card, a lightweight bout between Dan Hooker of New Zealand and Mateusz Gamrot of Poland. As well, Tai Tuivasa of Australia and Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname clash at heavyweight. Plus, Li Jingliang of China and Carlos Prates of Brazil battle it out at welterweight.

UFC 305 ceremonial weigh-in start time is 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT.