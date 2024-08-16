UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya weigh-in video

Following the final press conference, a day before the fight show, the athletes battling it out at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET).
The main event is a five-round middleweight title fight between current champion Dricus du Plessis of South Africa and former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya of New Zealand by way of Nigeria. The championship limit is 185 lbs.
The co-main event is a three-round flyweight bout between former title challenger Steve Erceg of Australia and Kai Kara-France of New Zealand. The non-title limit is 126 lbs.
UFC 305 official weigh-in start time is 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.
The full UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya fight card looks as the following:
UFC 305 fight card
Main card
- Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya, middleweight – du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title
- Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker, lightweight
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight
- Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates, welterweight
Prelims
- Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker, heavyweight
- Joshua Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos, featherweight
- Casey O’Neill vs. Luana Santos, women’s flyweight
- Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns, featherweight
Early Prelims
- Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes, lightweight
- Song Kenan vs. Ricky Glenn, welterweight
- Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar, flyweight