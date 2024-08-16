UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya weigh-in video

Following the final press conference, a day before the fight show, the athletes battling it out at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET).

The main event is a five-round middleweight title fight between current champion Dricus du Plessis of South Africa and former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya of New Zealand by way of Nigeria. The championship limit is 185 lbs.

The co-main event is a three-round flyweight bout between former title challenger Steve Erceg of Australia and Kai Kara-France of New Zealand. The non-title limit is 126 lbs.

UFC 305 official weigh-in start time is 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

The full UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya fight card looks as the following:

UFC 305 fight card

Main card

Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya, middleweight – du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title

Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker, lightweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight

Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates, welterweight

Prelims

Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker, heavyweight

Joshua Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos, featherweight

Casey O’Neill vs. Luana Santos, women’s flyweight

Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns, featherweight

Early Prelims