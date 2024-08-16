Subscribe
UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya weigh-in video

By Parviz Iskenderov
Following the final press conference, a day before the fight show, the athletes battling it out at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET).

The main event is a five-round middleweight title fight between current champion Dricus du Plessis of South Africa and former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya of New Zealand by way of Nigeria. The championship limit is 185 lbs.

The co-main event is a three-round flyweight bout between former title challenger Steve Erceg of Australia and Kai Kara-France of New Zealand. The non-title limit is 126 lbs.

UFC 305 official weigh-in start time is 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

The full UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya fight card looks as the following:

UFC 305 fight card

Main card

  • Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya, middleweight – du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title
  • Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker, lightweight
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight
  • Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates, welterweight

Prelims

  • Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker, heavyweight
  • Joshua Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos, featherweight
  • Casey O’Neill vs. Luana Santos, women’s flyweight
  • Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns, featherweight

Early Prelims

  • Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes, lightweight
  • Song Kenan vs. Ricky Glenn, welterweight
  • Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar, flyweight
