UFC 303 Embedded 2: All go for me

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 Embedded Vlog Series Episode 2 continues the Fight Week, leading to the championship clash on Saturday, June 29 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card is held during the 12th annual International Fight Week.

In the main event, two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira defends his 205-pound belt in a rematch against former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka. The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

Also on the card, Anthony Smith and Roman Dolidze battle it out at light heavyweight. Macy Chiasson and Mayra Bueno Silva square off at women’s bantamweight. Michael “Venom” Page and Ian Machado Garry meet at welterweight.

Following the first episode, UFC 303 Embedded 2 features Pereira playing a UFC video game. Prochazka trains at UFC PI. Page receives oxygen therapy in London. Lopes trains at Iridium Sports Agency HQ in Las Vegas. Dolidze goes hiking in Lee Canyon and builds a fire. Brian Ortega trains at Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in Torrance, CA. Pereira and Glover Teixeira hit the streets of New York and visit FDNY Engine 54.