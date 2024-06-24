UFC 303 Embedded 1: Happy guy ready to go

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 Embedded Vlog Series Episode 1 kicks off the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. The fight card features a series of bouts with a championship belt contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event, Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against former champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch. In the co-main event, Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes battle it out at featherweight.

Also on the card, Anthony Smith faces Roman Dolidze at light heavyweight. Mayra Bueno Silva meets Macy Chiasson at women’s bantamweight. Ian Machado Garry takes on Michael Page at welterweight.

UFC 303 Embedded 1 features Prochazka as he arrives in Las Vegas. Smith talks about fighting new opponent Dolidze, who replaced Carlos Ulberg. Lopes is at UFC PI. Cub Swanson getting ready for his fight against Andre Fili on the prelims. Ortega works outs. Joe Pyfer training for his fight against Marc-Andre Barriault. Page visits restaurant in London. Pereira sparring.