Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 303 Embedded 1: Happy guy ready to go

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 Embedded Vlog Series Episode 1

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 Embedded Vlog Series Episode 1 kicks off the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. The fight card features a series of bouts with a championship belt contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event, Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against former champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch. In the co-main event, Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes battle it out at featherweight.

Also on the card, Anthony Smith faces Roman Dolidze at light heavyweight. Mayra Bueno Silva meets Macy Chiasson at women’s bantamweight. Ian Machado Garry takes on Michael Page at welterweight.

UFC 303 Embedded 1 features Prochazka as he arrives in Las Vegas. Smith talks about fighting new opponent Dolidze, who replaced Carlos Ulberg. Lopes is at UFC PI. Cub Swanson getting ready for his fight against Andre Fili on the prelims. Ortega works outs. Joe Pyfer training for his fight against Marc-Andre Barriault. Page visits restaurant in London. Pereira sparring.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.