UFC 302 results, PPV time, Makhachev vs Poirier, main event, prelims

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier square off in the main event of UFC 302 live on PPV from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, June 1. The contest pits the lightweight champion against the No. 4-ranked contender.

Riding a 13-fight winning streak, Makhachev (25-1) makes the third defense of his 155-pound title. Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) of Lafayette, Louisiana makes his third attempt to claim the belt and targets his second straight victory. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The co-main event features former 185-pound champion and No. 1 Sean Strickland (28-6) of Anaheim, California up against No. 7 Paulo Costa (14-3) of Brazil. The bout is scheduled for three rounds.

Also on the PPV card a middleweight battle between Kevin Holland (25-11) of Riverside, California and Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-7) of Poland. Plus, Alex Morono (24-9) of Houston, Texas and Niko Price (15-7) of Cape Coral, Florida go head to head at welterweight. Also at welterweight, Randy Brown (18-5) of Springfield, Massachusetts takes on Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-1) of Brazil. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier live stream

MMA fans in the U.S. can stream UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

In the UK, the PPV is available on TNT Sports Box Office on Sunday, June 2 at 3 am BST. In France, the event airs live on RMC Sport on Sunday, June 2 at 4 am CEST. In Australia, the live stream begins on Sunday, June 2 at 12 pm AEST on Kayo PPV.

MMA fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier from practically anywhere. Date and time vary by location.

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier results

Get UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am BST / 4 am CEST / 12 pm AEST)

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa

Kevin Holland def. Michal Oleksiejczuk by submission (armbar, R1 at 1:34)

Niko Price def. Alex Morono by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Randy Brown def. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST / 2 am CEST / 10 am AEST)

Roman Kopylov def. Cesar Almeida split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Jailton Almeida def. Alexander Romanov by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:27) | Watch finish

Grant Dawson def. Joe Solecki by unanimous decision (29–28, 30–27, 30–27)

Jake Matthews def. Philip Rowe by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Early prelims (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT / 11:30 pm BST / 12:30 am CEST / 8:30 am AEST)