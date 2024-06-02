Subscribe
Sean Strickland gets decision against Paulo Costa at UFC 302, calls for title shot

Sean Strickland defeats Paulo Costa by split decision at UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

By Parviz Iskenderov
Sean Strickland got the win against Paulo Costa at UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier on Saturday, June 1. The pair squared off in the co-main event live on PPV from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The former middleweight champion of Anaheim, California defeated the No. 7-ranked contender of Brazil via split decision. After five rounds, one score was 49-46 in favor of Costa, while two other judges had 50-45 and 49-46 for Strickland.

With the victory, Sean Strickland improved to 29-6 and rebounded from the defeat against reigning 185-pound champion Dricus du Plessis in January. In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, the 33-year-old No. 1-ranked contender said he wanted to reclaim the title.

Paulo Costa dropped to 14-4. The 33-year-old lost his second fight in a row.

“It was a boring fight [against Costa], sorry guys,” Strickland said. “That Brazilian goes backwards fast, he’s hard to catch. I’m not known for being athletic, but I tried. You guys saw, I wanted to do a little bit more, but I tried.”

“I thought we were going to have a war, I thought we were going to fight. I don’t know what happened to you Costa… He’s a man bro, he represents America, I respect you for that. But don’t back up next time, please.”

When asked what he wanted to do next, Strickland said: “I want to fight for the belt”.

“Hey, I was a company man, I fought a rank seventh guy. Give me it now. I did it for you guys. Give me that title shot.”

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

