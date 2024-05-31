Subscribe
UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier weigh-in video

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier weigh-in live show

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier airs live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, June 1. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1) makes the third defense of his title against Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) of Lafayette, Louisiana. The latter makes his third attempt to become champion. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 155 lbs championship limit.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-6) of Anaheim, California faces former title challenger Paulo Costa (14-3) of Brazil. The non-championship limit is 186 lbs.

Get UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC 302 fight card

Main card

  • Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, lightweight – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
  • Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa, middleweight
  • Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight
  • Niko Price vs. Alex Morono, welterweight
  • Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, welterweight

Preliminary card

  • Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight
  • Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Romanov, heavyweight
  • Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight
  • Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews, welterweight

Early prelims

  • Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez, welterweight
  • Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards, women’s bantamweight
  • Mitch Raposo vs. Andre Lima, flyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

