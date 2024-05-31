UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier weigh-in video

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier airs live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, June 1. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.
In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1) makes the third defense of his title against Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) of Lafayette, Louisiana. The latter makes his third attempt to become champion. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 155 lbs championship limit.
In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-6) of Anaheim, California faces former title challenger Paulo Costa (14-3) of Brazil. The non-championship limit is 186 lbs.
Get UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
UFC 302 fight card
Main card
- Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, lightweight – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
- Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa, middleweight
- Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight
- Niko Price vs. Alex Morono, welterweight
- Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, welterweight
Preliminary card
- Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight
- Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Romanov, heavyweight
- Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight
- Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews, welterweight
Early prelims
- Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez, welterweight
- Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards, women’s bantamweight
- Mitch Raposo vs. Andre Lima, flyweight