UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier weigh-in video

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier airs live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, June 1. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1) makes the third defense of his title against Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) of Lafayette, Louisiana. The latter makes his third attempt to become champion. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 155 lbs championship limit.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-6) of Anaheim, California faces former title challenger Paulo Costa (14-3) of Brazil. The non-championship limit is 186 lbs.

Get UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC 302 fight card

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, lightweight – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa, middleweight

Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight

Niko Price vs. Alex Morono, welterweight

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, welterweight

Preliminary card

Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Romanov, heavyweight

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight

Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews, welterweight

Early prelims