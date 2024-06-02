UFC 302 video: Jailton Almeida submits Alexander Romanov in first round

Jailton Almeida returned to winning ways on Saturday, June 1, when he faced Alexander Romanov at UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier. The MMA event aired live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The scheduled for three rounds preliminary card bout didn’t go the distance. The Brazilian heavyweight defeated his opponent of Moldova, forcing him to tap via rear-naked choke. The official time was 1 minute and 27 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by submission, 32-year-old Jailton Almeida improved to 21-3 and rebounded from the defeat by knockout against Curtis Blaydes in March. 33-year-old Alexander Romanov dropped to 17-3.

