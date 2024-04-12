UFC 300 final pre-fight press conference highlights

The final UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill pre-fght press conference featured all fighters battling it out on the night. The highly anticipated MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13. The athletes previewed their bouts and went face to face.

In the main event, Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against former champion Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, strawweight champion Weili Zhang defends her belt against Yan Xiaonan.

Also on the card, Justin Gaethje defends his “BMF” strap against Max Holloway. Charles Oliveira faces Arman Tsarukyan in the lightweight title eliminator. Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage go head to head at middleweight.

Among the prelims, Jiri Prochazka takes on Aleksandar Rakic at light heavyweight. Calvin Kattar meets Aljamain Sterling at featherweight. Holly Holm fights Kayla Harrison at women’s bantamweight. Sodiq Yusuff squares off against Diego Lopes at featherweight.

Among the early prelims, Jalin Turner and Renato Moicano clash at lightweight. Jessica Andrade battles it out against Marina Rodriguez at women’s strawweight. Bobby Green duels Jim Miller at lightweight. Deiveson Figueiredo faces off Cody Garbrandt at bantamweight.

At the UFC 300 pre-fight presser, Dana White confirmed the increase of the bonus amount at the event from $50.000 to $300.000.