UFC 300 card, start time, how to watch, PPV price, Pereira vs Hill

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13. The major milestone fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night. In addition, a symbolic “BMF” belt is also on the line.

In the main event, former two-division champion Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against former 205-pound champion Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, Weili Zhang defends her strawweight title against Yan Xionan. Also on the card, Justin Gaethje defends his “BMF” belt in a lightweight bout against former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

UFC 300 PPV fight card

Alex Pereira (9-2) of Brazil makes the first defense of the belt that he earned by TKO in the second-round against Juiri Prochazka last November. Jamahal Hill (12-1) of Chicago, Illinois looks to regain the title that he vacated last July due to injury. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Two-time women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang (24-3) makes the second defense of the belt in her second reign. Top ranked Yan Xionan (17-3) makes her first attempt to become champion. The all-Chinese title fight is scheduled for five rounds.

Justin Gaethje (25-4) of Tucson, Arizona brings to the ring his “BMF” belt that he landed last July by knockout against Dustin Poirier. Max Holloway (25-7) of Honolulu, Hawaii looks to become “Baddest Motherf***er”.

Among other main card bouts, former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira (34-9) of Brazil faces Arman Tsarukyan (21-3) of Armenia in the lightweight eliminator. Kicking off the PPV action, Bo Nickal (5-0) takes on fellow-American Cody Brundage (10-5) at middleweight.

Preliminary card & early prelims

The top of UFC 300 preliminary card pits Jiri Prochazka (29-4-1) of Czech Republic against Aleksandar Rakic (14-3) of Serbia at light heavyweight. Also on the card, American Calvin Kattar (23-7) and Aljamain Sterling (23-4) of Jamaica clash at featherweight.

Plus, former two-time PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison (16-1) makes her UFC debut against former 135-pound champion Holly Holm (15-6) in an all-American bout at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Sodiq Yusuff (13-3) of Nigeria fights Brazilian Diego Lopes (23-6) at featherweight.

Among the early prelims, Jalin Turner (14-7) of the U.S. goes up against Brazilian lightweight Renato Moicano (18-5-1). Former 115-pound champion Jessica Andrade (25-12) meets Marina Rodriguez 17-3-2) in an all-Brazilian contest at strawweight.

Rounding out the card, Bobby Green (31-15-1) and Jim Miller (37-17) go head to head in an all-American bout at lightweight. Opening the event, Brazil’s former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3-1) and American former 135-pound champion Cody Garbrandt (14-5) battle it out at bantamweight.

When does UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill start in the USA?

In the U.S., UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill airs live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 13 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims start at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+.

The PPV price is $90.98, which includes the first month of ESPN+ monthly subscription (renews at $10.99/mo), or $134.98, which includes the first year of ESPN+ annual subscription (renews at $109.99/yr).

When does UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill start in the UK?

In the UK, UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill airs live stream on TNT Sports Box Office. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, April 14 at 3 am BST.

The preliminary card starts at 1 am BST on Sunday, April 14. The early prelims start at 11 pm BST on Saturday, April 13. Live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass.

When does UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill start in Australia?

In Australia, UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill airs live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, April 14 at 12 pm AEST.

UFC 300 PPV time in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Hobart is scheduled for 12 am AEST. In Adelaide and Darwin, the start time is set for 11:30 am ACST. The PPV action in Perth begins at 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 9:30 am ACST / 8:00 am AWST. The early prelims start at 8 am AEST / 7:30 am ACST / 6 am AWST. Live stream is available on Kayo.

The PPV price is $59.95. Kayo subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

How to stream in other countries?

MMA fans in other selected countries can stream UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill live on UFC Fight Pass, via local providers and with VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

Date and time vary by location.

Full fight card

The current UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill – Pereira’s UFC light heavyweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Yan Xiaonan, women’s strawweight – Zhang’s UFC women’s strawweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, lightweight – Gaethje’s BMF title

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight – UFC lightweight title eliminator

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage, middleweight

Preliminary card

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, light heavyweight

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling, featherweight

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison, women’s bantamweight

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes, featherweight

Early prelims