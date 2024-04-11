Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill pre-fight press conference

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill final pre-fight press conference live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill battle it out in the UFC 300 main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13. The contest features Brazil’s two-division champion and current light heavyweight titleholder up against former 205-pound champion of the U.S. Ahead of their highly anticipated championship showdown, the fighters host a pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In the co-main event, two-time women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang defends her title in the all-Japanese clash against Yan Xiaonan. Plus, Justin Gaethje puts his “BMF” belt on the line in the all-American lightweight contest against Max Holloway.

Also on the card, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira Brazil faces Arman Tsarukyan of Armenia in the 155-pound title eliminator. In addition, Bo Nickal meets fellow-American Cody Brundage (10-5) at middleweight.

Among the UFC 300 prelims, Kayla Harrison makes her UFC debut in the bantamweight bout against former champion Holly Holm in the all-American clash.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.