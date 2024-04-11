UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill pre-fight press conference

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill battle it out in the UFC 300 main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13. The contest features Brazil’s two-division champion and current light heavyweight titleholder up against former 205-pound champion of the U.S. Ahead of their highly anticipated championship showdown, the fighters host a pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In the co-main event, two-time women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang defends her title in the all-Japanese clash against Yan Xiaonan. Plus, Justin Gaethje puts his “BMF” belt on the line in the all-American lightweight contest against Max Holloway.

Also on the card, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira Brazil faces Arman Tsarukyan of Armenia in the 155-pound title eliminator. In addition, Bo Nickal meets fellow-American Cody Brundage (10-5) at middleweight.

Among the UFC 300 prelims, Kayla Harrison makes her UFC debut in the bantamweight bout against former champion Holly Holm in the all-American clash.