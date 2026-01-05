Tyson Fury announces ring return in 2026

After over a year of ring absence, Britain’s former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announced his return to action in 2026. The 37-year-old native of Wythenshawe, England, posted a video on social media showing him training, hitting mitts, and punching a bag.

In a caption, Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) wrote: “2026 is that year. Return of the mac. Been away for a while, but I’m back now, 37 years old and still punching. nothing better to do than punch men in the face & get paid for it.” (original caption edited for grammar and readability)

Advertisement

Tyson Fury hasn’t fought since late 2024, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) in their rematch. In their first fight for the undisputed title six months earlier, the former WBC champion lost to the Ukrainian star by split decision.

Last October, it was reported that Fury wanted to return to the ring to face Usyk for a third time. Additionally, an all-British showdown between Fury and Anthony Joshua has also been making headlines.

At this stage, it is unclear whether British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs), who recently survived a deadly car crash in Nigeria, would return to the ring in the near future.

Information on Tyson Fury’s next fight in 2026, including opponent, date, and location, is expected to follow shortly.