Anthony Joshua hospitalized after deadly car crash in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua has sustained injuries, was hospitalized, and is reported to be in stable condition following a deadly car accident in Lagos, Nigeria, which resulted in two fatalities. The 36-year-old was reportedly seated in the back of a Lexus SUV that lost control after a tire burst and swerved into a parked truck.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. local time on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a major artery connecting Ogun State to Lagos, the nation’s economic hub. The accident is under investigation.

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“The accident happened as a result of a burst tire on AJ’s vehicle, which caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle to swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road,” Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo told ESPN.

In a statement, Matchroom Boxing named Joshua’s friends and team members who tragically lost their lives. The statement also said that he is in stable condition.

Matchroom Boxing statement

“Anthony Joshua was involved in a road traffic accident in Lagos, Nigeria, earlier today.

“With profound sadness it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele have tragically passed away.

“Matchroom Boxing and 258 BXG can confirm that Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment. He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation.

“Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected – and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

Britain’s former two-time unified heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, visited Nigeria – the homeland of his parents – following his victory over Jake Paul in December.