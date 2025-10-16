Tyson Fury wants third fight with Oleksandr Usyk, says promoter Frank Warren

Tyson Fury is reportedly considering a return to the ring. The former WBC heavyweight champion is open to facing Anthony Joshua in an all-British showdown but is more focused on a trilogy fight with Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine.

Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) lost a unanimous decision to Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) in their rematch last December, after dropping a split decision in their first fight for the undisputed heavyweight title in May. The 37-year-old from Manchester announced his retirement in January, marking the fifth time he had hung up his gloves.

Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) of Watford, England, hasn’t fought since last September, when he was knocked out by Daniel Dubois. He was expected to face Jake Paul, who instead takes on Gervonta Davis in an exhibition match. In September, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn outlined an “ideal world” fight for AJ is against Fury.

Undefeated three-time, two-division undisputed champion Usyk won his previous bout in July by knockout against Dubois, once again conquering the heavyweight division. The 38-year-old native of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine, has yet to book his next fight.

“The fight he really wants is another go with Mr. Usyk, he really wants that,” Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter at Queensberry Promotions, told Sky Sports. “And they were great fights, really close fights, to watch. I’d watch that again.”

“That’s the fight he wants. That’s the one he talks about all the time.”

Warren added: “There’s a lot of talk about Joshua, there’s a lot of talk about Joshua having a tune-up up [fight], so there’s no way he’s going to sit around waiting.”

Meanwhile, interim WBO champion Joseph Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) of New Zealand and interim WBA champion Fabio Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) of England meet on October 25. The winner is expected to become the next challenger for Usyk, who currently holds the WBO belt.