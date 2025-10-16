Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Tyson Fury wants third fight with Oleksandr Usyk, says promoter Frank Warren

Tyson Fury reportedly plans a ring return, open to a clash with Anthony Joshua but prioritizing a trilogy fight with Oleksandr Usyk

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury during the press conference on November 16, 2023, in London, England, ahead of his bout against Oleksandr Usyk | Top Rank

Tyson Fury is reportedly considering a return to the ring. The former WBC heavyweight champion is open to facing Anthony Joshua in an all-British showdown but is more focused on a trilogy fight with Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine.

Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) lost a unanimous decision to Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) in their rematch last December, after dropping a split decision in their first fight for the undisputed heavyweight title in May. The 37-year-old from Manchester announced his retirement in January, marking the fifth time he had hung up his gloves.

Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) of Watford, England, hasn’t fought since last September, when he was knocked out by Daniel Dubois. He was expected to face Jake Paul, who instead takes on Gervonta Davis in an exhibition match. In September, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn outlined an “ideal world” fight for AJ is against Fury.

Undefeated three-time, two-division undisputed champion Usyk won his previous bout in July by knockout against Dubois, once again conquering the heavyweight division. The 38-year-old native of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine, has yet to book his next fight.

“The fight he really wants is another go with Mr. Usyk, he really wants that,” Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter at Queensberry Promotions, told Sky Sports. “And they were great fights, really close fights, to watch. I’d watch that again.”

“That’s the fight he wants. That’s the one he talks about all the time.”

Warren added: “There’s a lot of talk about Joshua, there’s a lot of talk about Joshua having a tune-up up [fight], so there’s no way he’s going to sit around waiting.”

Meanwhile, interim WBO champion Joseph Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) of New Zealand and interim WBA champion Fabio Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) of England meet on October 25. The winner is expected to become the next challenger for Usyk, who currently holds the WBO belt.

Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.