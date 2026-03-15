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Tuivasa vs Sharaf among new additions to UFC card in Perth

Also added to UFC Perth: Tafa vs Christian, Elliott vs Erceg, Rowston vs Bryczek, and Malkoun vs Meerschaert

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Tai Tuivasa holds a microphone during the UFC open workout in Perth
Tai Tuivasa at the UFC 305 public workout at Crown Nightclub in Burswood, WA, Australia, August 13, 2024 | FIGHTMAG

The heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Sean Sharaf, along with four other matchups, joins UFC Fight Night on Saturday, May 2. The event airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Both fighters look to rebound from losses. Australia’s Tuivasa (14-9) comes off six straight defeats, having dropped a unanimous decision to Tallison Teixeira in his previous outing in February. Sharaf (4-2) of Santa Ana, California, lost two of his previous fights by TKO – against Steven Asplund late last year and Junior Tafa in October 2024.

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Other announced bouts include:

  • Junior Tafa (6-5) vs. Kevin Christian (9-3), light heavyweight
  • Tim Elliott (12-4) vs. Steve Erceg (13-4), flyweight
  • Cameron Rowston (14-3) vs. Robert Bryczek (18-6), middleweight
  • Jacob Malkoun (9-3) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (37-21), middleweight

The announcement follows a recently confirmed UFC Perth co-main event, featuring Beneil Dariush (23-7-1) against Quillan Salkilld (11-1) at lightweight.

In the main event, former welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena (18-3) takes on Carlos Prates (23-7).

The full lineup is expected to be confirmed shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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