Tuivasa vs Sharaf among new additions to UFC card in Perth

The heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Sean Sharaf, along with four other matchups, joins UFC Fight Night on Saturday, May 2. The event airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Both fighters look to rebound from losses. Australia’s Tuivasa (14-9) comes off six straight defeats, having dropped a unanimous decision to Tallison Teixeira in his previous outing in February. Sharaf (4-2) of Santa Ana, California, lost two of his previous fights by TKO – against Steven Asplund late last year and Junior Tafa in October 2024.

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Other announced bouts include:

Junior Tafa (6-5) vs. Kevin Christian (9-3), light heavyweight

Tim Elliott (12-4) vs. Steve Erceg (13-4), flyweight

Cameron Rowston (14-3) vs. Robert Bryczek (18-6), middleweight

Jacob Malkoun (9-3) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (37-21), middleweight

The announcement follows a recently confirmed UFC Perth co-main event, featuring Beneil Dariush (23-7-1) against Quillan Salkilld (11-1) at lightweight.

In the main event, former welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena (18-3) takes on Carlos Prates (23-7).

The full lineup is expected to be confirmed shortly.