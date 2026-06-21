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UFC Oklahoma City main event: Dricus du Plessis faces Kamaru Usman

Former middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis faces former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a 185-pound matchup

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Dricus du Plessis interviewed by Jon Anik during UFC 312 public workout
Dricus du Plessis interviewed by Jon Anik during UFC 312 public workout at Sydney Town Hall in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on February 5, 2025. Photo by FIGHTMAG

The middleweight bout between former champion Dricus du Plessis and former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman headlines UFC Fight Night on July 18. The event takes place at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

  • South Africa’s du Plessis (23-3) lost his previous bout last August by unanimous decision against Khamzat Chimaev. The defeat saw him lose his title and snapped his 11-fight win streak.
  • Usman (21-4) of Nigeria returned to action last June at UFC Atlanta and defeated Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision at welterweight. In his middleweight debut in October 2023, he dropped a majority decision against Chimaev.

The promotion announced the matchup during the UFC Vegas 119 broadcast on Saturday.

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The UFC Oklahoma City fight card also includes a middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier (18-9) of Dallas, Texas, and Christian Leroy Duncan (14-2) of England.

A welterweight contest pits Kevin Holland (29-15) of Riverside, California, against Jacobe Smith (12-0) of Muskogee, Oklahoma.

A strawweight battle features Brazil’s Amanda Ribas (12-7) facing Fatima Kline (9-1) of Hyde Park, New York.

Current UFC Oklahoma City fight card

The confirmed lineup to date is as follows:

  • Dricus Du Plessis (23-3) vs. Kamaru Usman (21-4), middleweight
  • Jared Cannonier (18-9) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (14-2), middleweight
  • Kevin Holland (29-15) vs. Jacobe Smith (12-0), welterweight
  • Amanda Ribas (12-7) vs. Fatima Kline (9-1), strawweight
  • Alden Coria (12-3) vs. Stewart Nicoll (8-3), flyweight
  • Brad Tavares (21-13) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (17-11), middleweight
  • Chase Hooper (16-5-1) vs. Mitch Ramirez (8-3), lightweight
  • Veronica Hardy (10-5-1) vs. Dione Barbosa (9-4), flyweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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