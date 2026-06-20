Live results: Ryan Garner faces Michael Magnesi for interim title

Ryan Garner faces Michael Magnesi tonight, Saturday, June 20, live from St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England. The two fighters clash for the interim WBC super featherweight title. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Unbeaten Garner (19-0, 10 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance and aims for his second win of the year. In his previous outing in March on the undercard of Dickens vs Cacace, he defeated Cristian Bielma by third-round TKO.

Magnesi (26-2, 13 KOs) of Italy, who earlier in his career held the division’s IBO belt, challenges for his first title in one of boxing’s major sanctioning bodies. In his previous bout in February, he defeated Marcos Gabriel Martinez by points.

O’Shaquie Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas, is the reigning WBC champion at 130 lbs.

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On the undercard, Lewis Edmondson (11-1-0, 3 KOs) and Lyndon Arthur (25-3-0, 16 KOs) square off in a 10-round light heavyweight bout.

A 10-round middleweight contest features Brad Pauls (21-2-1, 12 KOs) defending his IBF International title against Bradley Goldsmith (15-1, 10 KOs).

Plus, Taylor Bevan (8-0, 8 KOs) takes on Ryszard Lewicki (12-3-3, 5 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight matchup.

How to watch: Garner vs Magnesi streams live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

Garner vs Magnesi results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

Ryan Garner vs. Michael Magnesi

Lewis Edmondson vs. Lyndon Arthur

Brad Pauls vs. Bradley Goldsmith

Taylor Bevan vs. Ryszard Lewicki

Prelims (10:45 a.m. ET / 3:45 p.m. BST)

Lasha Guruli vs. Liam Dillon

Iman Zahmatkesh vs. Franklin Arinze

Charlie Senior vs. Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce

Leighton Birchall vs. Cesar Ignacio Paredes

William Birchall vs. Miroslav Prochazka

Mason Payne vs. Cheikh Diop

Adam Olaniyan vs. Viktar Chvarkou

Garner vs Magnesi live blog June 20, 2026 12:03 AM EDT Preliminary Bouts The blog feed with live results will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.



The prelims start at 10:45 a.m. ET / 3:45 p.m. BST.